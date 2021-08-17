Left Menu

Top Taliban leader leaves Qatar for Afghanistan

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:21 IST
A top Taliban official has met with a Qatari official before reportedly leaving the country for Afghanistan.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday.

A statement said the two “reviewed the latest security and political developments in Afghanistan, stressing the need for the protection of civilians, intensifying necessary efforts to achieve national reconciliation, working for a comprehensive political settlement and a peaceful transfer of power.”

