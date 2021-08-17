Left Menu

Japan will work closely with ally United States on Afghanistan response -PM Suga

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:22 IST
Japan will work closely with ally United States on Afghanistan response -PM Suga
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan will work closely with its military ally the United States on responding to the situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban has seized power, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Tokyo, Suga also said Japan will prioritise ensuring safety of Japanese citizens in Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021