Japan will work closely with ally United States on Afghanistan response -PM Suga

Japan will work closely with its military ally the United States on responding to the situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban has seized power, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Tokyo, Suga also said Japan will prioritise ensuring safety of Japanese citizens in Afghanistan.
