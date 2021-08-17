US Domestic News Roundup: Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s; Gold Star mothers' hearts ache after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s

Advertisement

An unnamed woman has sued folk singer-songwriter, Bob Dylan, alleging he sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in 1965 when she was 12 years old. A spokesman for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false. "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended," the spokesman said.

Gold Star mothers' hearts ache after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Jill Stephenson lost her only child Ben Kopp, a 21-year-old U.S. Army Ranger, when he was shot during a 2009 firefight with Taliban forces in Afghanistan. For her, the militant group's takeover of Kabul this weekend came as a gut punch. Stephenson is among the American families given gold star status by the U.S. military after losing a close relative serving in a war or other conflict. Her son was 13 when the United States was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, and he vowed that evening to become an Army Ranger. He eventually deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Ex-U.S. President Bush says U.S. must quickly aid Afghan refugees

Former U.S. President George W. Bush, who launched a "war on terror" in Afghanistan and elsewhere following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, urged the U.S. government to expedite help for Afghan refugees following the Taliban's swift takeover in recent days. "The United States government has the legal authority to cut the red tape for refugees during urgent humanitarian crises. And we have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay," Bush and former first lady Laura Bush said in a statement late on Monday.

U.S. plans to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots in September - source

The Biden administration plans to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots to Americans as early as mid or late September, pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters late on Monday. Health officials in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration gathered round the view that most people should get a booster shot eight months after they completed their initial vaccination, the source said.

U.S. appeals judge's order reviving Trump 'remain in Mexico' program

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday appealed a federal judge's order to reinstate a controversial immigration program that forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their U.S. asylum cases. The Biden administration appealed the decision to the conservative-leaning 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a Texas-based judge on Friday vacated the administration's decision to end the program, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

As murders surge, Democrats find a new message: Fund the police

Last summer, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser played a high-profile role in the protests sweeping America over police killings of Black suspects. She renamed a street Black Lives Matter Plaza and joined thousands of demonstrators there, many shouting what had become the movement's slogan: "Defund the police!" Earlier this year, the mayor, a Democrat, proposed cutting the police budget and redirecting money to social services.

Billionaire Kraft's paper mill causes pollution crisis in South Carolina

A South Carolina paper mill, whose foul smell has triggered more than 30,000 complaints, has become one of the dirtiest polluters in the United States since being acquired by an investment group led by Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots football team. The complaints over large releases of hydrogen sulfide, a gas that smells like rotten eggs and causes headaches and even death in concentrated doses, from the New-Indy paper mill in Catawba, South Carolina, have resulted in federal and state orders to reduce its emissions. Three federal civil lawsuits have been filed against the company, alleging the odor is harming families.

U.S. Democrats ride trains, buses to spotlight spending push

U.S. Democrats are riding buses and trains and holding roundtable discussions this summer as they make the case that a government spending blitz backed by President Joe Biden is improving voters' lives ahead of 2022 congressional elections. In New Jersey last week, Representative Tom Malinowski rode a train with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to highlight the benefits of a $1 trillion infrastructure package that he said would upgrade train service, roads and bridges, and water pipes in the state.

Events requiring vaccination proof can opt out of masks, Nevada governor says

Nevada governor Steve Sisolak said late on Monday that large event operators will be allowed to opt-out of the state's mask requirements if they can verify that attendees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those partially vaccinated and children could still attend provided they wear a mask, he said.

U.S. to continue Afghan evacuations over coming weeks -Pentagon

The United States will seek to evacuate as many U.S. citizens and Afghan interpreters as possible in coming weeks, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday, saying Americans could again make their way to the Kabul airport. In a series of U.S. television interviews, Kirby said the U.S. military, including thousands of incoming troops, we're squarely focused on airport operations and security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)