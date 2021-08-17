Left Menu

Two men jailed for 10 years each for raping minors

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:38 IST
Two men jailed for 10 years each for raping minors
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping a 16-year-old girl nearly four years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjiv Tiwari of Muzaffarnagar’s Special POCSO court sentenced Rizwan after holding him guilty under sections 376 and 506 for raping and threatening the victim in November 2017.

ASJ Tiwari also held Rizwan guilty under sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on the convict.

In another case, another special POCSO court headed by ASJ Arti Faujdar too sentenced a man, Sadiq, to 10 years in jail for raping a 15-year-old girl in December 2015.

ASJ Faujdar also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him.

