Luxembourg to send evacuation plane to Kabul in joint move with Belgium

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Luxembourg said on Tuesday that it would send a military plane to Kabul in a joint move with Belgium to evacuate its citizens and allies.

The Grand Duchy said it was in contact with four Luxembourg citizens and two Luxembourg residents who are still in Afghanistan.

