Question Hour in UP Legislative Council disrupted amid opposition protests

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:55 IST
The Question Hour in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council was disrupted on the first day of the Monsoon session on Tuesday amid protests by members of the opposition Samajwadi Party over the law and order situation in the state.

The House had to be adjourned twice, for 30 minutes each, during the 60-minute Question Hour.

Later, the Council paid tributes to the former members who have died since the last session.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, SP member Naresh Uttam raised the issue of rape cases in the state.

Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh said the matter will be heard in the Zero Hour and not in the Question Hour. But, SP members continued to raise the issue and came into the well of the House with placards and banners against the government.

The Chairman adjourned the proceedings of the House for 30 minutes.

When the House reassembled, the opposition members once again came into the well, prompting the Chairman to adjourn the proceedings for another 30 minutes.

