Denmark gives USD 16 mn aid to Afghanistan

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark is giving 100 million kroner ($16 million) for Afghanistan to be channelled through the Red Cross and the United Nations as “the situation is expected to worsen in the near future”.

Denmark's Foreign Aid Minister Flemming Moeller Mortensen called the situation “deeply worrying”.

He added in a statement Tuesday: “Even before the Taliban took power, almost half of the population was dependent on humanitarian aid, and the situation is expected to worsen in the near future.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

