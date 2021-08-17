Denmark gives USD 16 mn aid to Afghanistan
Denmark is giving 100 million kroner ($16 million) for Afghanistan to be channelled through the Red Cross and the United Nations as “the situation is expected to worsen in the near future”.
Denmark's Foreign Aid Minister Flemming Moeller Mortensen called the situation “deeply worrying”.
He added in a statement Tuesday: “Even before the Taliban took power, almost half of the population was dependent on humanitarian aid, and the situation is expected to worsen in the near future.”
