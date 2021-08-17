Left Menu

NATO chief expresses 'frustration' after swift collapse of Afghan forces

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:12 IST
NATO chief expresses 'frustration' after swift collapse of Afghan forces

NATO only had the option to leave Afghanistan completely or to increase troop numbers and resume combat operations there, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Allies took that risk (of the withdrawal) clear-eyed because they knew that the alternative was not to continue with a limited military presence, the alternative was most likely to continue with an increased presence of NATO troops and to once again engage in combat," he told reporters in Brussels.

"The frustration is easy to understand when we see that so many years of efforts by the whole international community have not given better and stronger results when it comes to the Afghan state structures."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021