MP: Professor of Jabalpur university held for raping research scholar

A 59-year-old professor at Rani Durgavati University (RDU) in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a research scholar, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by a PhD research scholar, the police registered an FIR and have arrested the professor attached to the RDU's biology department, Belbagh police station town inspector Arvind Choubey said.

The complainant was pursuing PhD under the accused's guidance, and the latter frequently visited her residence, the official said.

Following an order issued by a local court, the accused professor was sent to jail, he added.

