Body of 18-year-old missing man found buried at girlfriend's house

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:40 IST
Body of 18-year-old missing man found buried at girlfriend's house
The half-burnt body of an 18-year-old man missing since last week was exhumed from a room of his girlfriend's house in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

Mursleem had gone missing on August 11 from Khirazpur village in Muradnagar, and a case was lodged in this connection on August 15, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Iraj Raja said.

The police said locals complained of a foul smell emanating from his girlfriend's house in the village, following which a through search was carried out.

Later, the floor of a room in the house was dug up in the presence of a magistrate and the body of the missing youth exhumed, they said, adding that it had signs of acid burns.

The badly decomposed body was sent for a post-mortem examination as the police said the case was being probed from all angles.

Cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

