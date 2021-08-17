Body of 18-year-old missing man found buried at girlfriend's house

The half-burnt body of an 18-year-old man missing since last week was exhumed from a room of his girlfriend's house in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

Mursleem had gone missing on August 11 from Khirazpur village in Muradnagar, and a case was lodged in this connection on August 15, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Iraj Raja said.

The police said locals complained of a foul smell emanating from his girlfriend's house in the village, following which a through search was carried out.

Later, the floor of a room in the house was dug up in the presence of a magistrate and the body of the missing youth exhumed, they said, adding that it had signs of acid burns.

The badly decomposed body was sent for a post-mortem examination as the police said the case was being probed from all angles.

Cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy, the SP said.

