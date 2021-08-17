Left Menu

Armed men kill 37 in attack on village in southwest Niger, sources say

Reuters | Niamey | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Niger

Unidentified armed men have killed 37 civilians in the commune of Banibangou in southwest Niger, according to internal security service memos shared by a security source and a former official on Tuesday.

The attack occurred on Monday in an area near the Malian border where Islamist militants have repeatedly massacred civilians this year.

