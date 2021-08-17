Left Menu

Germany's Merkel discusses Afghan crisis with European leaders, UN

Updated: 17-08-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken with the leaders of France, Britain and Italy and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on the situation in Afghanistan, her spokesman said Tuesday.

During the calls, Merkel exchanged views about ongoing efforts to evacuate German citizens and Afghan local staff, and agreed on close cooperation and mutual support on the ground, spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

