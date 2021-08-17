Left Menu

PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:57 IST
PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security
PM Modi chairing meeting of CCS (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). The meeting is being held in the backdrop of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country.

The meeting is being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is among the senior officials present.

Earlier in the day, an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster with 120 people, including the Indian ambassador and embassy staff, landed at Jamnagar airbase from Afghanistan. Sources said Prime Minister has been constantly in touch with officials regarding the situation. He was taking stock of the situation till late night yesterday and was updated when the flight took off. He instructed that adequate arrangements shall be made to ensure providing food for all those who returned at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Two IAF transport aircraft landed at Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening with the people evacuated from Kabul. IAF had sent additional C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to Jamnagar to bring passengers to Delhi. Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.

The government has been closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan. It has also been issuing periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Afghanistan including calling for their immediate return to India. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021