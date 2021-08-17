Left Menu

Girl’s half-burnt body retrieved from funeral pyre: Police

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:59 IST
Girl’s half-burnt body retrieved from funeral pyre: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Half-burnt body of a 17-year-old girl, allegedly battered to death by her family members for being in love with a boy, was on Tuesday retrieved from the funeral pyre by police from the cremation ground in a Muzaffarnagar village.

Police swung into action after coming to know of the killing of the girl by her father and other family members who had taken the body to burn it in the cremation ground of Karheda village under the Bhopa police station area.

Bhopa police station’s SHO Deepak Chaturvedi said following the information a case was registered against the victim’s father and one another person and the police team retrieved her half-burnt body.

The body has been sent for the post mortem, Chaturvedi said.

In another incident, a man’s body with a bullet injury was found near Kabaraut village in Shamli district and was sent for postmortem.

A pistol was also found near the body and it is suspected that the man committed suicide, police said. Further investigation is on in both cases, police said.

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021