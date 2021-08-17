Girl’s half-burnt body retrieved from funeral pyre: Police

Half-burnt body of a 17-year-old girl, allegedly battered to death by her family members for being in love with a boy, was on Tuesday retrieved from the funeral pyre by police from the cremation ground in a Muzaffarnagar village.

Police swung into action after coming to know of the killing of the girl by her father and other family members who had taken the body to burn it in the cremation ground of Karheda village under the Bhopa police station area.

Bhopa police station’s SHO Deepak Chaturvedi said following the information a case was registered against the victim’s father and one another person and the police team retrieved her half-burnt body.

The body has been sent for the post mortem, Chaturvedi said.

In another incident, a man’s body with a bullet injury was found near Kabaraut village in Shamli district and was sent for postmortem.

A pistol was also found near the body and it is suspected that the man committed suicide, police said. Further investigation is on in both cases, police said.