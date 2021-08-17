Software engineer from Haryana electrocuted in Kota

A 36-year-old software engineer from Haryana, who was working at a private coaching institute in Kota, died of electrocution at his under-construction house in RK City area here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased man identified as Jogendra Morya (36), a native of Faridabad in Haryana, was working as a software engineer at a coaching institute in Kota.

Morya was constructing a house in RK City area and had reportedly returned from his home in Haryana on Monday morning.

Later in the night, he was watering the portion of the house that was freshly cemented when he accidentally came in contact with a live electricity wire and got electrocuted, he added.

The body was placed in the mortuary for a post-mortem to be carried out after the family members of the deceased man arrive from their native place, Circle Inspector at Udhyog Nagar police station Manoj Singh Sikarwal said.

His wife and other family members are expected to reach Kota later in the day and the post-mortem will be carried out on Wednesday morning, Sikarwal said.

The deceased man had joined the coaching institute in 2019 and was living here with his wife and children, a source from the coaching institute said.

