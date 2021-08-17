Denmark to help allies with Afghanistan evacuation

Denmark will use its military planes in the area to help allied countries evacuate people from Afghanistan following a request from the United States, Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen said on Tuesday. "We are still operational in Afghanistan and have increased capabilities in the area. Other countries have asked us for our assistance," Bramsen told journalists.

"We will continue the operation after we have evacuated our own citizens and others who we are responsible for," she said. Denmark on Sunday began to evacuate personnel from Afghanistan using military planes based in Pakistan, Bramsen said.

Advertisement

Denmark, a close ally of the United States, has fought alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan since 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)