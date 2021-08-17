Left Menu

Denmark to help allies with Afghanistan evacuation

Denmark will use its military planes in the area to help allied countries evacuate people from Afghanistan following a request from the United States, Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen said on Tuesday. Other countries have asked us for our assistance," Bramsen told journalists. "We will continue the operation after we have evacuated our own citizens and others who we are responsible for," she said.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:08 IST
Denmark to help allies with Afghanistan evacuation
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark will use its military planes in the area to help allied countries evacuate people from Afghanistan following a request from the United States, Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen said on Tuesday. "We are still operational in Afghanistan and have increased capabilities in the area. Other countries have asked us for our assistance," Bramsen told journalists.

"We will continue the operation after we have evacuated our own citizens and others who we are responsible for," she said. Denmark on Sunday began to evacuate personnel from Afghanistan using military planes based in Pakistan, Bramsen said.

Denmark, a close ally of the United States, has fought alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan since 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021