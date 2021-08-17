Third dose cannot be administered to those who received two jabs, Centre tells HC

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that a third dose cannot be administered to those who have already taken two doses of vaccine. The centre filed the affidavit before Justice Murali Purushothaman on a plea seeking a third jab of vaccine by a man who has received two doses of COVAXIN but wants a third dose of an internationally recognised vaccine for travelling back to Saudi Arabia for work.

The petitioner, a welder by profession in the Gulf nation, has claimed that COVAXIN is not internationally recognised and therefore, he would not be allowed to travel abroad resulting in loss of his livelihood.

In the affidavit, the centre submitted that the guidelines do not allow a third dose.

Sympathising with his plight the court had on August 10 asked the central and the state governments why the petitioner cannot be given a third dose as it is a question of his livelihood.

Counsel for the two governments had earlier informed the court that they need to take instructions on the issue as giving a third jab of vaccine or mix and match of vaccines was not yet clinically approved.

The petitioner had told the court that he was willing to take the risk of going for a third jab, dangers of which are not yet known.

He also told the court that in many countries the option of a third jab was available and there were studies which said it was effective.

The petitioner also submitted that even if he manages to enter Saudi Arabia through connecting countries, he will still have to undergo mandatory quarantine and subject himself to another set of vaccines approved there and the entire process, including the circuitous route of travel, will cost him around Rs three lakh.

The petitioner has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30 as per his Visa conditions and if he does not do so, he could end up losing his job, it was submitted.

