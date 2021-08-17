Left Menu

Maha: Elderly woman found dead in Nagpur; police suspect suicide

In a suspected suicide, a 75-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit at her home in Gittikhadan of Maharashtras Nagpur on Tuesday, police said.Mohar Munni Singh 75, resident of Ashok Enclave in Dabha area, was found dead with a slit throat and a sharp-edged weapon in her hand in the morning hours, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a suspected suicide, a 75-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit at her home in Gittikhadan of Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday, police said.

Mohar Munni Singh (75), resident of Ashok Enclave in Dabha area, was found dead with a slit throat and a sharp-edged weapon in her hand in the morning hours, an official said. The deceased woman's daughter-in-law discovered the body and alerted the neighbours, following which the police were called in, he said.

It seems like the woman committed suicide by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon, which found in her hand, he said, adding that the septuagenarian was suffering from insomnia and other age-related ailments, which might have been a cause for the extreme step. While the police have registered a case of accidental death, they are also probing the murder angle, the official said.

