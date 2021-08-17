Left Menu

Truck driver held for diesel theft

PTI | Latur | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:27 IST
Truck driver held for diesel theft
Police in Maharashtra's Latur district arrested a 21-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly stealing diesel from petrol pumps, an official said.

Diesel theft had come to light at a petrol pump in Renapur tehsil of the district recently and the Crime Branch was also probing the matter along with local police, said inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Rajendra Kale (21), a resident of Kalamb tehsil of Osmanabad district, from Murud, he said.

Kale is a truck driver by profession, the official said, adding that the truck used in the crime and 385 liters of diesel, both collectively worth Rs 10,36, 960, were seized from him.

Kale confessed to have committed the crime along with some accomplices, the inspector added.

Further probe is on, he said.

