Japanese Consul General meets Puducherry CM
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Consul General of Japan in Chennai Taga Masayuki met Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy here on Tuesday.
A release from the office of the Chief Minister described Rangasamy's meeting with the Consul General as a courtesy call.
