HC grants time to Centre to respond to plea concerning PM CARES Fund

The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted a week's time to the Central government to respond to a plea concerning the legal status of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund). A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the matter for further hearing on September 13. The petition filed by Samyak Gangwal has sought a direction to declare the PM CARES Fund a 'State' under the Constitution to ensure transparency in its functioning. Senior advocate Shyam Divan told the court that if it is found that the PM CARES Fund is not 'State' under the Constitution, usage of the domain name 'gov', the Prime Minister's photograph, state emblem etc has to be stopped. Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for the Centre, sought time to respond to the petition. In his petition, Gangwal has said that the PM CARES Fund is a 'State' as it was formed by the Prime Minister on March 27, 2020 to extend assistance to the citizens of India in the wake of the public health emergency -- the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

The petition said that the Trustees of the fund are the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister and the Finance Minister and immediately after the formation of the fund, the Centre through its high government functionaries represented that the fund was set up and operated by the Government of India.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the plea has sought a direction for periodic auditing of PM CARES website and disclosure of the details of donations received by it. In his alterative prayers, Gangwal has sought to direct the Centre to publicise that the PM CARES Fund is not a fund of the Government of India and to restrain PM CARES from using 'Prime Minister of India' or 'Prime Minister', including its abbreviations its name, on its website, Trust Deed and other official or unofficial communications and advertisements. On March 9, the court had said it was not inclined to issue notice on the plea as the Centre was already represented through counsel who may file their written submissions. The petitioner has also filed a petition to declare PM CARES as a 'public authority' under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which is being heard together with the first plea. This petition challenges a June 2 order of the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), PMO, refusing to provide documents sought by him on the ground that PM Cares Fund is not a public authority under the RTI Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented PMO, had opposed the petition, stating that it was not maintainable and that he would file a response explaining why it should not be entertained.

