Two suspects appear in court for tax fraud

“This followed their arrest by the members of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team shortly before their court appearance,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Two suspects have appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud, money laundering and theft, alternatively contravening the provisions of the Tax Administration Act.

The pair appeared in court on Monday.

The accused registered the company called Fundzani Trading CC in March 2018. It is alleged that 41-year-old Rejoice Sindisile Magagula who was the owner of the company subsequently submitted false and unlawful tax returns to the South African Revenue Service (SARS), claiming and prejudicing the revenue service an actual loss of more than R203 681.

After receiving the money, she transferred some of the money to Matilda Velelent Shongwe.

The accused were released on R2000 bail each and the case was postponed to 15 September 2021.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

