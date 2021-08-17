Left Menu

Elephant tramples man to death in Jharkhand

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 32-year-old man has been trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kasidih village in Kharsawan police station area on Monday night when the man was returning home on his motorcycle, an officer said.

He had come in front of the herd and a pachyderm trampled him to death, Kharswan police station officer-in-charge Prakash Kumar Rajak said.

Forest officials were engaged in driving the herd back into a nearby forest.

