UK says will work to avoid humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan
Britain will work with other countries to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and any recognition of the new government must be on an international basis, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday.
"The Prime Minister stressed his commitment to work with international partners to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and the wider region," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the call with Pakistan's Imran Khan.
