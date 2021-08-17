ED attaches multi-acre sports academy, land in money laundering case against former Maharashtra MLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached a multi-acre sports academy and some land parcels worth Rs 234 crore of former Maharashtra MLA Vivekanand Shankar Patil in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraud of over Rs 512 crore in a Panvel-based cooperative bank.

It said in a statement that a provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of the Panvel-based ''Karnala sports academy and many land parcels.'' The academy is spread over acres of land and boasts of a swimming pool and large grounds for holding athletics and other sporting activities.

The total value of these immovable properties is Rs 234 crore, it said.

The ED had last week filed a charge sheet against Patil and others before a special court in Mumbai that tries cases filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Patil (66), a four-time MLA, was arrested by the agency in this case in June.

The ED case is based on an FIR registered against Patil and about 75 others in February last year by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Navi Mumbai police that alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 512.54 crore in the Karnala Nagari Sahakari (cooperative) Bank that is headquartered in Panvel in the neighbouring Raigad district.

Patil, an MLA from the Peasants and Workers Party, is a former chairman of the bank.

''The fraud came to light after an audit was done at the instance of the Reserve Bank of India during 2019-20, when it was revealed that Patil was siphoning off funds from the bank through 63 fictitious loan accounts to the loan accounts of Karnala Charitable Trust and Karnala Sports Academy, which were founded and controlled by him.'' ''The fraud was going on since 2008. It was found that management of the bank was under control of Patil,'' the ED alleged in the statement.

The probe found, the ED claimed, that the defrauded amount was to the tune of about Rs 560 crore (including interest) in respect of 67 fictitious accounts.

''To hide the siphoning, the available funds were routed to these fictitious accounts and from these accounts to the several bank accounts of entities founded or controlled by Patil.'' ''These funds were utilised by Karnala Charitable Trust, Karnala Sports Academy, etc. for construction of properties such as sports complex, college and schools and for other personal gains, thereby using the proceeds of crime and projecting the same as un-tainted in contravention of offence of money laundering,'' the ED alleged.

The bank is stated to have been established in 1996 under the Cooperative Banks Act after Patil received a licence from the RBI.

