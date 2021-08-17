Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:50 IST
Taliban says does not want enemies, women's rights to be respected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Taliban held their first official news conference in Kabul since the shock seizure of the city, declaring on Tuesday they wished for peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

"We don't want any internal or external enemies," the movement's main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said.

He said women would be allowed to work and study and "will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

