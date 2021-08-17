Taliban says does not want enemies, women's rights to be respected
The Taliban held their first official news conference in Kabul since the shock seizure of the city, declaring on Tuesday they wished for peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.
"We don't want any internal or external enemies," the movement's main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said.
He said women would be allowed to work and study and "will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam."
