Man sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for abducting, raping minor girl in Bundi
A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years' imprisonment for abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl in 2019.
POCSO Court-2 judge Arun Kumar Jain also slapped a fine of Rs 45,000 on convict Manish Meena of Gambhira village in Bundi, public prosecutor Mahveer Meghwal said.
The minor girls' father had on April 23, 2019 lodged a report of abduction of his daughter against Meena in Karwar police station, following which a search operation was launched. The minor was rescued after around eight days and the accused arrested a few days later, Meghwal added.
The minor, in a statement to the police, accused Meena of raping her multiple times. Subsequently, the police incorporated section 376 (3) of the IPC into the case against the accused and began an investigation, he said.
