Taliban say will not seek retribution against former soldiers, contractors

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 21:03 IST
The Taliban will not seek retribution against former soldiers and members of the Western-backed government, the movement's chief spokesman said on Tuesday in his first official news conference in Kabul.

He said there was an amnesty for former Afghan government soldiers as well as contractors and translators who worked for international forces.

"Nobody is going to harm you, nobody is going to knock on your doors," he said. (Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

