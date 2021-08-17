Left Menu

U.N. says needs to see Taliban act on pledges made

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 21:53 IST
The United Nations will need to see action from the Taliban on the ground in Afghanistan, a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday in response to pledges made by the Taliban in a news conference.

"We will need to see what actually happens and I think we will need to see action on the ground in terms of promises kept," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

