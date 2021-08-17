U.N. says needs to see Taliban act on pledges made
The United Nations will need to see action from the Taliban on the ground in Afghanistan, a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday in response to pledges made by the Taliban in a news conference.
"We will need to see what actually happens and I think we will need to see action on the ground in terms of promises kept," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.
