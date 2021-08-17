Macron says the worst has been avoided in forest fires on Mediterranean coast
17-08-2021
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the situation remained worrying regarding wildfire in the hills behind the coastal town of Saint-Tropez, but added the worst had been avoided.
"Climate disturbances will lead to more such fires," Macron said, after thanking the firefighters tackling the blaze.
