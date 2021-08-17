Left Menu

EU says will work with Taliban only if rights are respected

"Cooperation with any future Afghan government will be conditioned on a peaceful and inclusive settlement and respect for the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and persons belonging to minorities, as well as respect for Afghanistan’s international obligations, commitment to the fight against corruption and preventing the use of Afghanistan’s territory by terrorist organisations," he said in a statement. The statement came after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss events in Afghanistan.

The EU will only cooperate with the Afghan government following the Taliban's return to power if it respects fundamental rights, including women, and prevents the use of Afghanistan's territory by terrorists, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Tuesday. "Cooperation with any future Afghan government will be conditioned on a peaceful and inclusive settlement and respect for the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and persons belonging to minorities, as well as respect for Afghanistan's international obligations, commitment to the fight against corruption and preventing the use of Afghanistan's territory by terrorist organisations," he said in a statement.

The statement came after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss events in Afghanistan. He said that, to address "the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan", the EU would continue to provide assistance to the Afghan people.

Borrell called on all actors to allow safe and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance to Afghan women, men and children in need, including to the large number of internally displaced persons (IDPs). "The EU calls on the Taliban to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances. The EU will also support Afghanistan's neighbours in coping with negative spill overs, which are to be expected from an increasing flow of refugees and migrants," he added.

