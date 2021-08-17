Left Menu

EU foreign policy chief says priority is to evacuate EU staff, Aghan helpers from Kabul

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-08-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 22:13 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday said that while the fight against Al Qaeda in Afghanistan succeeded, the process of nation building however failed despite the enormous amount of resources directed to the country.

Borrell was speaking after a tele-conference with EU foreign affairs ministers.

"And the main conclusions of this meeting has been that the first objective, the priority, is to ensure the evacuation in the best conditions of security of the European nationals still present in the country, and also of the Afghan citizens who worked with us for more than 20 years, if they want to leave the country," he said.

