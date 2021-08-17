EU foreign policy chief says priority is to evacuate EU staff, Aghan helpers from Kabul
- Country:
- Belgium
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday said that while the fight against Al Qaeda in Afghanistan succeeded, the process of nation building however failed despite the enormous amount of resources directed to the country.
Borrell was speaking after a tele-conference with EU foreign affairs ministers.
"And the main conclusions of this meeting has been that the first objective, the priority, is to ensure the evacuation in the best conditions of security of the European nationals still present in the country, and also of the Afghan citizens who worked with us for more than 20 years, if they want to leave the country," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Borrell
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Josep Borrell
- European
- Al Qaeda
ALSO READ
As President of UNSC, India will back initiatives that bring peace, stability in Afghanistan, says TS Tirumurti
Will not recognize Taliban if they gain power in Afghanistan by force: EU envoy
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to begin new Afghan refugee program - sources
Russia to scale up military drills near Afghan border - Ifax
Russian and Uzbek militaries begin joint Afghan border drills