SC to hear Mamata govt plea against HC sanctioning CBI probe in illegal coal mining scam 'without state's consent'

Supreme Court on Tuesday, adjourned the matter for August 25, the appeal filed by the key accused, Anup Majee and also Mamata Banerjee government against the Calcutta High Court's order sanctioning CBI probe into the illegal coal mining scam 'without the state's consent.' A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrahud and also comprising Justice M R Shah posted the matter for hearing on August 25, Wednesday.

The wife of Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister of West Bengal government, Mamata Banerjee is also being probed in the alleged coal mining scam and has also been served a notice in the case. On one of the hearings, the Apex Court had stayed the arrest of the accused, Majee till further hearing in the case.

The Apex Court was hearing the petition filed by the accused, Majee, on whether the probe agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can exercise its jurisdiction over railway areas, in the state, without the prior consent of the concerned State government. In this particular alleged illegal coal mining case, in the state of West Bengal, the CBI had already interrogated Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of State Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

On the appeal filed by the accused, Majee, the state government had filed an affidavit and stated before the Court that "the CBI did not have the jurisdiction to probe this case, as the state had not given its consent for a go ahead with the CBI probe. But the same case is still being probed by the CBI," the State government said in its reply. (ANI)

