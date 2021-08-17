Left Menu

Belarus officers illegally crossed into Lithuania while pushing in migrants, Lithuania says

A dozen Belarusian officers in riot gear entered Lithuanian territory on Tuesday while pushing in a group of 35 Iraqi migrants, the Lithuanian border guard service said.

"The officers left the territory after several minutes, after being told repeatedly by Lithuanian border guards they had violated the border," border guard service spokesperson Rokas Pukinskas said.

Lithuania will increase border patrols in response, the interior ministry said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

