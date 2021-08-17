Left Menu

CRPF detects 2 IED's in J'Khand, averts harm to security forces, civilians

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has averted possible harm to security forces and civilians by detecting two IEDs weighing about 5 kg each concealed by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 17-08-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 22:34 IST
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has averted possible harm to security forces and civilians by detecting two IEDs weighing about 5 kg each concealed by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were carefully concealed by the greenery of thick foliage, said the CRPF, a 3.5 lakh strong paramilitary force assigned to ensure internal security in Maoist-hit states, including Jharkhand.

"The detected IEDs were demolished in situ, said the CRPF in a statement, adding the explosives were detected on Monday near village Jharghar and Pipratanr in Latehar. On getting information that Maoists have planted IEDs between village Jharghar and Pipratanr, the CRPF statement mentioned, an operation was launched on Monday by the troops of the 11th CRPF Battalion to detect the IEDs and "avert any harm to security Forces and civilians".

During the operation, the force said, as the troops carefully scanned the area looking for any tell-tale signs of unusual activity, they detected the two IEDs weighing about 5 kg each. (ANI)

