Curfew in Shillong Agglomeration to be relaxed on Wednesday

Curfew in Shillong Agglomeration will be relaxed on Wednesday, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 17-08-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 23:06 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Curfew in Shillong Agglomeration will be relaxed on Wednesday, informed the Chief Minister's Office. "Curfew in Shillong Agglomeration will be relaxed from 5 am to 4 pm on the 18th of August, 2021 and will be reimposed w.e.f 4 pm of 18th August, 2021 until further orders," tweeted Meghalaya Chief Minister's Office.

During the period of relaxation of curfew (5:00 AM to 4:00 PM of the 18th of August, 2021, the following activities will be permitted. "Opening of essential shops till 3:00 pm. Regulation of shops will be vide separate Order. State and Central Government Offices, banks, offices of Educational Institutions and private offices which have already obtained permission will be permitted at 30 per cent strength and shall close by 3:00 pm," the order read.

"Inter and Intra District movement of vehicles only having valid passes Any public gathering, public meeting, rally, etc is not permitted. Only activities permitted by the Government vide Home (Political) Department Order dated 13.08.2021 as part of COVID-I9 Regulations, will be permitted," it added. The Meghalaya government on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, who was allegedly killed in an encounter last week, said a government order.

Speaking to media persons after a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had said that the government has also decided to form a peace committee which will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Cabinet Minister Hamlet Dohling and Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar. (ANI)

