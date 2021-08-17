Algeria in talks with Russia to buy four firefighting planes
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has said authorities had arrested 22 people suspected of being behind the forest fires. "These aircraft will give strong support to the country's efforts to combat and confront fires effectively and quickly," the defence ministry said in a statement.
Algeria has started talks with Russia to acquire four firefighting Be-200 planes after destructive wildfires killed at least 65 people, including 28 members of the military, the defence ministry said on Tuesday. Forest fires that erupted early last week ravaged dozens of areas in several provinces, mainly Tizi Ouzou east of Algiers, the capital.
Most blazes have been contained, but firefighters and the army are still trying to extinguish fires that broke out in other areas in recent hours. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has said authorities had arrested 22 people suspected of being behind the forest fires.
"These aircraft will give strong support to the country's efforts to combat and confront fires effectively and quickly," the defence ministry said in a statement.
