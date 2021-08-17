Left Menu

CBI arrests CMD of pvt company from Maharashtra's Palghar in 'chit fund' scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Chief Managing Director of a private company from the Palghar area in Maharashtra in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the Chit Fund scam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 23:35 IST
CBI arrests CMD of pvt company from Maharashtra's Palghar in 'chit fund' scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Chief Managing Director of a private company from the Palghar area in Maharashtra in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the Chit Fund scam. The bureau had registered a case on June 8, 2017, against the CMD of a private company based at North 24 Paraganas in West Bengal and others including two directors, branch manager etc.

The instant case was one of the cases registered on the orders of the Supreme Court of India. As per the official release by the bureau, it was alleged that the accused had entered into a conspiracy with an ulterior motive of siphoning off the illegally collected money amounting to Rs 38 crore (approximately) from the investors under various fraudulent schemes on assurance of paying high returns on such investments on maturity and later closed its operation and fled away by cheating the said investors for their due amount, and misappropriated the money invested with the accused company.

Further, it was alleged that an amount of Rs 5,65,18,924 (approximately) was also diverted from the company's account to the bank account of CMD, which was misappropriated by the accused. The arrested accused was produced before the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Barrackpore, North 24 Paraganas, Kolkata and has been remanded to five days of police custody.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021