Taliban told U.S. it will provide safe passage to airport -U.S. national security advisor
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 23:36 IST
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday the Taliban has told the United States it will provide safe passage for civilians to reach the airport in Afghanistan.
Sullivan also told a White House news briefing the United States believes the Kabul evacuation can go until Aug. 31 and it is talking to the Taliban about the exact timeline and how it will play out.
