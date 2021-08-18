Explosions heard in Quneitra province in southwestern Syria - Syrian state media

Explosions were heard in Quneitra province in southwestern Syria near the border with Israel, state media said in an area where military defectors say Iranian-backed militias are dug in.

Pro-Damascus Lebanese Mayadeen television channel said that Israel missiles struck an area near the Druze town of Hadr near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights but gave no details.

