Left Menu

Explosions heard in Quneitra province in southwestern Syria - Syrian state media

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 18-08-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 00:15 IST
Explosions heard in Quneitra province in southwestern Syria - Syrian state media
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Explosions were heard in Quneitra province in southwestern Syria near the border with Israel, state media said in an area where military defectors say Iranian-backed militias are dug in.

Pro-Damascus Lebanese Mayadeen television channel said that Israel missiles struck an area near the Druze town of Hadr near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights but gave no details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran

Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021