Explosions heard in Quneitra province in southwestern Syria - Syrian state media
Explosions were heard in Quneitra province in southwestern Syria near the border with Israel, state media said in an area where military defectors say Iranian-backed militias are dug in.
Pro-Damascus Lebanese Mayadeen television channel said that Israel missiles struck an area near the Druze town of Hadr near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights but gave no details.
