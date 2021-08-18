U.S. has completed draw down of Kabul diplomats, remaining staff will aid with ongoing evacuation
Updated: 18-08-2021
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday the United States had completed a draw down of embassy personnel from the Afghan capital of Kabul and those diplomatic personnel remaining were assisting the evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies.
Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass was also heading to Kabul on Tuesday to help with the evacuation, Price said during a regular press briefing at the State Department.
