Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations draw

The draw for the 2021 African Cup of Nations conducted in Yaounde on Tuesday. Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia

Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco

Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone

Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia The tournament is being held in Cameroon from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6 next year.

