Left Menu

BRIEF-Senior Military Chief Says British Troops Could Be Forced To Pull Out Of Afghanistan Before Evacuation Is Complete- The Times

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 05:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 05:16 IST
BRIEF-Senior Military Chief Says British Troops Could Be Forced To Pull Out Of Afghanistan Before Evacuation Is Complete- The Times

Aug 17 (Reuters) -

* SENIOR MILITARY CHIEF SAYS BRITISH TROOPS COULD BE FORCED TO PULL OUT OF AFGHANISTAN BEFORE AN EVACUATION IS COMPLETE BECAUSE THE TALIBAN IS NOW IN CHARGE OF SECURITY - THE TIMES Source: https://bit.ly/2W7zhbK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021