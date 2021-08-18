BRIEF-Senior Military Chief Says British Troops Could Be Forced To Pull Out Of Afghanistan Before Evacuation Is Complete- The Times

Aug 17 (Reuters) -

* SENIOR MILITARY CHIEF SAYS BRITISH TROOPS COULD BE FORCED TO PULL OUT OF AFGHANISTAN BEFORE AN EVACUATION IS COMPLETE BECAUSE THE TALIBAN IS NOW IN CHARGE OF SECURITY - THE TIMES Source: https://bit.ly/2W7zhbK

