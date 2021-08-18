Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Los Angeles to require masks at large outdoor sporting, music events

Fans attending baseball, football and outdoor music events in Los Angeles County will be required to wear a mask starting on Friday regardless of their vaccination status, according to an order on Tuesday from the health department. The order targets "outdoor mega-events" that attract crowds of over 10,000 people like baseball games at Dodger Stadium and National Football League games at SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Rams and Chargers.

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is engulfed in a fourth COVID surge, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but so far has no symptoms of the illness, his office said. Abbott, a Republican who is locked in battle with some local leaders over his ban on mask mandates in schools, is isolating, his office said. The governor, who is fully vaccinated, is also receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment.

Texas Senator Cornyn deletes erroneous Taiwan tweet blasted by Chinese media

U.S. Republican Senator John Cornyn has deleted a tweet in which he said wrongly that the United States currently has 30,000 troops stationed in Chinese-claimed Taiwan, a claim that spurred Chinese media to call him a "dotard." Cornyn included the statistic late on Monday in a tweet about the numbers of U.S. troops based around the world "today," including in Afghanistan before the final withdrawal of U.S. forces from that country, which is now under Taliban control.

NRA's 'unabated' corruption justifies shutting it down, New York says

The National Rifle Association has failed to root out rampant internal corruption, even after a bankruptcy case designed to avoid that obligation was thrown out, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a court filing seeking to dissolve the gun rights group. In an amended complaint filed on Monday, James said the NRA's concealment of questionable transactions, awarding perks to longtime Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre and other insiders, disregard of good governance, and evasion of accountability have "continued unabated" since she sued the nonprofit last August.

House Democrats tee up second voting-rights measure

U.S. Democrats said Tuesday they would seek to advance another voting rights measure in the House of Representatives with the hopes of breaking a Senate logjam on the issue, but the odds of doing so remained long. Democrats want to pass federal voting rights legislation to try to counteract a wave of voting restrictions passed by Republican-led state legislatures. But Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has said voting rules should be left to the states.

Biden approval drops to lowest of 7-month presidency after Taliban takeover

President Joe Biden's approval rating dropped by 7 percentage points and hit its lowest level so far as the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed over the weekend https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/how-taliban-engineered-political-collapse-afghanistan-2021-08-17 in an upheaval that sent thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for their safety, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. The national opinion poll, conducted on Monday, found that 46% of American adults approved of Biden's performance in office, the lowest recorded in weekly polls that started when Biden took office in January.

Human remains found in landing gear of military flight from Kabul, says U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains that were found in the wheel well of one of its C-17s that flew out of Kabul amid the chaos of the Taliban taking over the city. In a statement, the Air Force said that the aircraft landed at Kabul's airport on Monday and was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians.

Lawsuit alleges Wisconsin authorities' conspiracy with racists led to Kyle Rittenhouse killings

The family of a man fatally shot by U.S. teenager Kyle Rittenhouse during racial justice protests in Wisconsin last August filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the city of Kenosha and local law enforcement, citing their alleged relationship with white militia members. The federal lawsuit was filed by the family of Anthony Huber, one of two people shot dead by Rittenhouse, then 17, with a semi-automatic rifle during the street protest on Aug. 25, 2020. Huber, 26, was killed when he tried to disarm Rittenhouse with a skateboard.

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge, scenes of chaos at the Kabul airport from the evacuation of Americans and U.S.-aligned Afghan citizens has transfixed the world, and Biden is scrambling to defend himself from a series of miscalculations that have damaged U.S. credibility.

U.S. will extend COVID-19 transport mask mandate through Jan. 18

President Joe Biden's administration confirmed late on Tuesday it plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks. A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson confirmed the extension, first reported by Reuters. "The purpose of TSA’s mask directive is to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation," the spokesperson said

