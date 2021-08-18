Left Menu

U.S. military evacuated about 1,100 Americans from Afghanistan on Tuesday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2021 06:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 06:03 IST
U.S. military evacuated about 1,100 Americans from Afghanistan on Tuesday
The U.S. military evacuated about 1,100 Americans, permanent residents of the United States, and their families from Afghanistan on Tuesday, a White House official said.

"Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate," the official said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

