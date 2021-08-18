Left Menu

Will endeavour to take India forward in civil aviation sector: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that it will be his endeavour to take India forward in the civil aviation sector.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-08-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 08:56 IST
Will endeavour to take India forward in civil aviation sector: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia speaking to the media during his visit to Indore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that it will be his endeavour to take India forward in the civil aviation sector. While speaking to the media during his visit to Indore after assuming charge as Union Minister, Scindia said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda that they believed in me, I am ready to serve the people."

"I am dedicated and it will be my endeavour to take India forward in the civil aviation sector under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he added. Scindia landed at the Indore airport to embark on the three-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra. A large number of BJP workers and leaders turned up to accord a warm welcome to their leader.

Notably, Scindia is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. He was the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the UPA-II government between 2009 and 2012. Scindia was Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Power between 2012 and 2014.

Belonging to the erstwhile Gwalior royal family, Scindia was first elected to Lok Sabha from Guna in 2002 after his father Madhavrao Scindia died in a plane crash. He has also been president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021