Three women judges among 9 names recommended by Collegium for SC
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana has recently recommended nine names, including those of three women judges, to the government for appointment as judges to the top court. The three women judges whose names have been recommended for elevation include Justice B V Nagarathna of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and Justice Bela Trivedi of the Gujarat High Court.
If the Collegium's recommendation is considered and Justice BV Nagarathna is elevated to the Apex Court as a judge, then she could likely become India's first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027. The Supreme Court Collegium comprise of five senior-most judges, led by the Chief Justice, Justices Uday Umesh Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, and L Nageswara Rao.
At present, the Supreme Court is short of nine judges, as many judges retired over the last one to two years, the most recent being Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman. (ANI)
