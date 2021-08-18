Left Menu

French firefighters battle to contain wildfire near Saint Tropez

French firefighters battled throughout the night to contain a wildfire in the hills behind the coastal town of Saint-Tropez, said local government official for the region on Wednesday.

French firefighters battled throughout the night to contain a wildfire in the hills behind the coastal town of Saint-Tropez, said local government official for the region on Wednesday. A local government official for the southern French region of Var, where the fire first broke out on Monday, said the fire still had not been contained as of the early hours of Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday left his nearby summer retreat to thank the firefighters for their efforts. Waves of extreme heat have hit much of the Mediterranean region in recent weeks, with wildfires from Spain and Greece to Turkey raising uncomfortable questions over global warming and countries' preparedness.

