Woman kills self over harassment by husband

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-08-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 11:14 IST
A 40-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by consuming poison over harassment by her husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

Anju took the extreme step as she was fed up with repeated harassment by her husband who was addicted to drinking, they said.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said, adding the incident took place in Bhainswal village in Garhi Pukhta area on Tuesday night.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

