Priest thrashed for sexually harassing girl

A priest of a temple was thrashed by people for allegedly sexually harassing a girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when family members of the girl accused the priest of misconduct and beat him up, they said.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

However, the priest has denied the allegations.

